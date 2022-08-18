PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were injured in Northeast Portland in an early morning shooting Thursday, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, Portland police were called out to NE Rocky Butte Lane, near Interstate 205 and Interstate 84.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, while the girl was treated on scene, according to police.

Officers believe a couple homes and two cars were damaged in the shooting.

No suspects were immediately arrested.

KOIN 6 is working to learn more on this developing story.