PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for multiple suspects in the area of Northeast Rodney Avenue and Shaver Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police say the suspects – who have yet to be named – ran from a vehicle that had eluded officers Thursday night and their location remains unknown.

Officials say residents should “stay inside with doors locked as a precaution” in the perimeter of Skidmore and Failing Street, as well as Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue. Car and pedestrian traffic has been restricted in the perimeter as well.

Police aren’t releasing any suspect information. People are encouraged to avoid the area.

