Police are searching in SE Portland for two shootings suspects (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two shooting suspects were detained Monday morning after an overnight manhunt in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, an officer was responding to a call when he saw people shooting at an apartment building at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

When the officer turned on their lights, they said two suspects fled into the neighborhood.

Authorities advised the community to shelter in place and set up a perimeter.

During the search, Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast Boise Street were closed between Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast 114th Avenue.

Police said that two people, an adult male and a juvenile male, were detained concluding the search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

No injuries were reported.