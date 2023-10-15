PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Portland Jewish community gathered in Peninsula Park Sunday evening and held a Mourner’s Kaddish ritual for Israelis and Palestinians killed in the recent violence.

The Mourner’s Kaddish is a Jewish prayer traditionally recited during the mourning period after the death of a loved one. According to the organizers, the intention of this gathering was to grieve for the lives lost over the last few days.

The event, organized by IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, included local speakers and communal prayer, and individuals denounced the “apartheid policies” that led to this moment.

The community also shared personal stories and articulated the moral responsibility they feel as Jews in at this time in history.