PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation drills are done for a reason — that “just in case” event that an emergency will arise.

So it was on Sunday as there was an evacuation drill on Portland’s aerial tram.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation worked with OHSU and Portland Fire & Rescue to run through their evacuation plan. PBOT’s Dylan Rivera said there is only a slim chance they’ll ever need to evacuate like this, but it’s always good to be prepared.

The aerial tram has taken thousands of visitors and workers from the Southwest waterfront up to Marquam Hill every day since it opened in 2007.

A person dangles outside the Portland Aerial Tram at OHSU during a training exercise, October 9, 2022 (KOIN)

The tram is very handy in the winter, Rivera said, when snowy road conditions sometimes shut down the surface streets.

For the record: No one was hurt in the evacuation drill.