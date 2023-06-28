PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland City Council unanimously passed two ordinances on Wednesday, aiming to expand access to affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households.

Under the first ordinance, a non-profit will work with the city to invest upwards of $5 million American Rescue Plan funds for land and affordable housing development, Commissioner Carmen Rubio announced in a press release — noting the ordinance aims to boost opportunities for homeownership.

Rubio’s office said once the homes are built, they will be sold at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and will “remain affordable for 99 years.”

The second ordinance expands the Homebuyer Opportunity Tax Exemption program to allow up to 400 Portland homes to receive a property tax exemption for homes sold to low- or moderate-income families.

Currently, the program offers a 10-year property tax exemption for all permanently affordable homes sold to low-income families. The program also offers the tax exemption to 100 homes sold to families at or below 100% Area Median Income every year.

The new cap, with a total of 500 homes, will remain in place for three years after which the city says it will analyze the program for how well it boosts middle housing and access to homeownership including for communities of color.

“As the economy recovers from the COVID pandemic, the ability of our nonprofit housing developers to acquire land has a significant impact on the overall development budgets for affordable housing,” Rubio said. “Providing resources to developers to purchase land leverages their ability to keep overall development costs low and create housing for low-income residents.

“In addition, building on the HOLTE program’s success will provide added incentives to homebuilders to build new family-sized homes that are affordable to first-time homebuyers,” Rubio continued. “Together, we can continue to respond to the city’s housing crisis with the urgency it demands.”

Preston Korst of the Home Building Association of Greater Portland added, “this expansion will help more families earning a low-to-moderate income build generational wealth and experience the lifelong benefit of homeownership at a time when too many are being squeezed out of the market by rising interest rates and exorbitant home prices. We applaud the city in taking this important step.”

In a joint letter, Steve Messineti of Habitat for Humanity Portland Region and Diane Linn of Proud Ground wrote “as the region’s largest affordable homeownership developer and the region’s largest Community Land Trust, we see the HOLTE program as a valuable tool to help bring homeownership within reach for households who are priced out of an increasingly inaccessible housing market. A reduction in property taxes translates into increased purchasing power.”