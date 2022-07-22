PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the slogan “Keep Portland Weird,” it’s likely not a surprise for many to learn the Rose City was ranked among the best cities for hipsters.

LawnStarter released its 2022 list rating 200 of the largest U.S. cities to find the most “anti-cool” places, which all have an abundance of thrift stores, farmers markets and what it calls “morning rave-friendliness.” Portland took the third spot this year, coming in just behind New York City and Los Angeles.

The list looked at six specific “hipster” qualities, which Portland made it in the top 5 for half of them, including having the most vintage-clothing shops, being the most friendly and leading the way with the most craft breweries.

Stumptown has dominated the vintage, hipster-like style for years with a 2016 list ranking it as the second-most hipster spot in the U.S.