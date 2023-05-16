PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Smoke billowing from the four-alarm fire in Southwest Portland is creating unhealthy air quality in the Goose Hollow neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to IQAir monitors in the area.

IQAir, a company that tracks air quality around the world, reported at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, that the air quality near Southwest 10th and Jefferson had an air quality index of 152, which is considered unhealthy.

The air quality in the area has been worsening since the fire was reported at around 10:40 a.m.

The main pollutant, according to IQAir, is PM2.5, or fine particles in the air.

Most of the surrounding area in Portland, in contrast, has good or moderate air quality.

When air quality is considered to be unhealthy, people in the area should wear a mask outdoors, run an air purifier in their home, close their windows to keep dirty outdoor air out of their homes and avoid outdoor exercise.

In unhealthy air quality conditions, some people may experience health effects such as chest pain, a fast heartbeat, coughing, stinging eyes, an asthma attack, trouble breathing, irritated sinuses and headaches.

Children, older adults, people who are pregnant, or people who have heart or lung issues or who have had a stroke may all be more sensitive to unhealthy air quality and should stay indoors with the windows closed and limit their physical activity outdoors.

According to the Southwest Clean Air Agency, N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect some people from air pollution.