PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Native American Heritage Month, also known as Indigenous People’s Month, is in full swing.

With Portland hosting the nation’s ninth-largest urban community of Native Americans, there are multiple events around town that highlight the community and its culture.

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Belmont Library, 1038 SE César E. Chávez Boulevard, Portland, OR 97214

Multnomah County Library is honoring Native American Heritage Month across multiple locations this month, but this featured event is held in the Belmont Meeting Room. Stephanie Craig, a member of the Santiam and Yoncalla Kalapuya tribes, will teach guests about the Native American plants based in the Willamette Valley that are used for food, basketry and medicine.

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Hillsboro Senior Center, 750 SE 8th Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97123

This class teaches participants how to create beaded necklaces similar to what’s seen in Native American culture. The class leader, Jenny Sanchez, will also educate attendees on the history of beads and shells that were traditionally used as a form of exchange. One $45 ticket for non-residents includes the needed class materials.

When: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

The Portland Trail Blazers will face Oklahoma City Thunder as Moda Center holds its annual Native American Heritage Night Celebration. The venue welcomes “members of the tribal nations to share their art, talents and traditions with the people of Rip City.” There will also be a fundraiser in support of the National Indian Child Welfare Association.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lolo Pass, 1616 E Burnside St. Portland, OR 97214

Denver-based comic Joshua Emerson will host this show featuring three additional comedians of Native American descent. Scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving, event organizers say the performances will be an “ironic twist” on the holiday and its legacy in the U.S.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: PSU Native American Student and Community Center, 710 SW Jackson St, Portland, OR 97201

The upcoming installment of Portland’s Indigenous Marketplace falls on Black Friday weekend, giving shoppers an opportunity to find handmade, local gifts for the holiday season. The vendors sell anything from jewelry to skincare products to apparel.