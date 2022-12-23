D'Amore Law founder Tom D'Amore said, "As personal injury lawyers, we are all too familiar with DUI car accidents..."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Icy roads, coupled with a holiday weekend that ushers in celebratory drinking, are a recipe for dangerous road conditions in the Portland area for the next few days.

Portland Streetcar service has been canceled for Friday, and TriMet has suspended MAX light rail services and several buses for the day. Plans for public transportation on Saturday are still pending, so anyone who needs to run Christmas Eve errands might want to consider other options.

One alternative is to take advantage of D’Amore Law’s holiday spirit campaign. The law firm is reimbursing Uber, Lyft and cab service rides of up to $50 on the night of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

“As personal injury lawyers, we are all too familiar with DUI car accidents, and our firm’s Holiday Spirit Campaign is an effort to keep the community safe and discourage people from drinking and driving,” D’Amore Law founder Tom D’Amore said. “Many of the Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve holiday crashes are alcohol-related, but some are simply fatigued drivers traveling in the dark and early hours of the morning.”

According to the law firm, the reimbursement campaign is

Limited to rides between 5:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022, and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022, as well as between 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, and 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination

Limited to one reimbursement per household

Limited to a maximum reimbursement of $50 anywhere in the Portland metro area, which includes a tip up to 10% – anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed

Limited to the first 60 submissions

Limited to rides taken within the Portland, OR, metro area

Limited to those of legal drinking age (21 and over)

Anyone who is interested in the offer should mail a copy of their photo identification and ride receipt within 10 days, with this information.

Attn: The D’Amore Holiday Spirit Campaign

D’Amore Law Group

4230 Galewood Street, Suite 200

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

D’Amore Law will send checks to the location listed on the photo ID.