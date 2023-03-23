PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A first-of-its-kind art crawl is coming to Portland’s Alberta neighborhood on Saturday as JUNTOSpdx celebrates Women’s History Month with the Nuestra Arte crawl honoring Latina artists.

“The art crawl is more significantly paying tribute to our artists we have here locally. It being Women’s History Month, we wanted to contribute to our women and actually highlight our women,” JUNTOSpdx founder Cristian Vargas said.

The crawl will showcase the works of eight Latina artists, all representing different styles of art with various mediums — including ceramic, acrylic and oil painting.

“One of the main components for myself was to diversify because one of the things I want to eliminate is a lot of people think if you’re Latino, you’re more specifically from Mexico,” Vargas said. “We have different cultures, different origins within Latin America.”

“So, what I actually wanted to do is highlight the specific places. So, we have people from Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia that are coming in to display their art,” Vargas explained.

The art will be displayed in local businesses along Alberta Street starting at Walk In PDX, Mister OK’s then onto Essentials, Chilango and Bar Cala from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25.