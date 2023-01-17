File photo of the Portland Art Museum taken on May 4, 2020 | KOIN

The dock's relocation is the first phase of a multi-year expansion project

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Art Museum has announced plans to move its main loading dock away from its current home facing the South Park Block, to a new home on Southwest Jefferson Street. This is just one part of the museum’s multi-year expansion project.

PAM announced the loading dock relocation on Tuesday morning. Museum officials reported that the movement has officially commenced this week after about 10 years of planning.

According to a recent blog post, the new loading dock will make the museum more accessible for all. At its current location, it acts as a “drop-off and gathering point” for school tours. The dock is also the sole place on PAM’s campus where there is a ramp for visitors who can’t use the stairs.

Museum officials said that operations will only happen on PAM’s property to prevent any additional traffic on Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest 10th Avenue. The museum will stay open throughout the relocation that is slated for the end of 2023.

In addition to the new loading dock, PAM has many other plans in store for the multi-year project meant to modernize the campus.

“When completed in 2025, the Museum will have added or renovated 95,000 square feet connecting its historic Main and Mark buildings and creating new state-of-the-art exhibition galleries and features, that include new elevators, public gathering spaces, and restrooms,” PAM officials said.

The next change that visitors can expect is the construction of the Marth Rothko Pavilion, which starts this fall. Once it’s fully built, the glass structure will be a free space where the public can gather.

“We are creating a thriving arts center that is easy to navigate and explore and where everyone feels welcome,” Brian Ferriso, PAM Director and Chief Curator, said. “While we have envisioned this project for years, there is no better time for us to play such a pivotal role in downtown’s recovery and resiliency.”

The multi-year expansion plan is projected to cost more than $110 million.