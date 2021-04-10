Portland Art Museum welcomes guests for first time in months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slowly but surely, Portland continues to reopen.

On Saturday, the Portland Art Museum welcomed back visitors for the first time in months.

The reopening is significant as art is an intrinsic part of healing a community, said Portland Art Museum spokesman Ian Gillingham.

“The arts are an important part of how we’re going to come together because art connects us,” he said. “I’m so glad to be welcoming the community back and I’m so glad to be seeing my own colleagues again.”

Visitors still need to book tickets in advance to reserve a time to time to visit.

On May 5th, the entire museum will be available to the public, including the new “Ansel Adams In Our Time” exhibit.

Other exhibits like the “Victor Jorgensen At Sea” and “Japan’s Women Print Makers: are also being extended for display.

In Northwest Portland, the Slabtown Makers Market also welcomed shoppers again.

The market showcased local art, jewelry, ceramics and fine art. The market also had pet products, local food and drinks.

“We planned a small test run in October with about 12 makers and the community loved it and the makers loved it, so we wanted to do something a little bit bigger this time.”

Five percent of all sales from the market will be distributed to local nonprofit groups.

The market will be open again Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.