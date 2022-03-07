The tax was approved by voters in 2012

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you live in Portland, then you probably received a reminder from the city about paying your arts tax on time.

The letter from the city’s office of management and finance informs Portlanders that their $35 arts education and access income tax, which was approved by Portland voters in 2012, is due on April 18.

“This annual tax, which supports K-5 art and music education in Portland area schools and local arts organizations, is due from all adult income-earning Portland residents,” said a letter from the city mailed to residents.

The reminder also includes a breakdown explaining the $35 tax applying to each person in the household 18 or older. For example, if there are three people of legal age, then the household would be required to pay $105.

“Households below the federal poverty level and individuals earning less than $1,000 per year can request an exemption using the same form,” said the letter.

The city supplies one paper tax return for each address. However, Portlanders are encouraged to file and pay the tax without logging in online here and selecting “File/Pay My Annual Arts Tax.”

If you file online, you will be emailed a receipt which may support a federal tax deduction if you itemize deductions, according to the city.

People can also pay the tax by visiting Portland’s website and downloading a tax return in 10 additional languages or using a tax preparation service, such as TurboTax and H&R Block.

“You may be required to print out the form and mail it in as online filing is currently not available through most of the tax software packages,” added the letter.

To avoid a late penalty of an additional $35 per taxpayer, the envelope must be postmarked by April 18.