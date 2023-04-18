PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland organization, HOLLA Mentors — with the goal of changing the narrative of Black, Brown and Indigenous youth through culturally specific mentoring — is hosting a fundraiser to support its mission.

“The bottom line is, you can’t be what you can’t see,” said HOLLA Founder and Executive Director Eric Knox. “When you have somebody that looks like you, comes from your community, shares in your same experience, how do you quantify that, right? They give you sort of the template for success, of possibility, access, opportunity to take the next step in your life.”

“Our niche is trying to match, when possible, Black, Brown and Indigenous adults with our kids because they embody their ways of being in the world,” Knox added.

The Dream with Us fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 29 at 6:30 at Copper’s Hall — featuring special guest NBA hall-of-famer Gary Payton and will be hosted by Robin Beavers of the Portland Thorns and Timbers along with health and wellness influencer Rajiv Harry.

