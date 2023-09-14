Portland Book Festival 2021 was a a hybrid of in-person and virtual events. (courtesy of Heather Brown)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coachella for book lovers, also known as the Portland Book Festival, will return this fall with a book fair, pop-up readings and author talks. Earlier this week, the organization behind the event unveiled which writers are traveling to the Rose City in honor of the ultimate bookish celebration.

Literary Arts has managed the book festival since 2015, but the organization’s major event was either virtual or hybrid for two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the festival finally returned in full force last year, Literary Arts Senior Artistic Director Amanda Bullock said many participants started to “love Portland again.”

“In 2023, we are once again looking forward to bringing our communities together in downtown Portland for a celebration of literature and storytelling; from poetry to picture books, from science to science fiction, from imagined worlds to investigative journalism, there is something for every reader at Portland Book Festival,” Bullock added in a statement.

The upcoming festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city’s literary community will take over seven venues in the South Park Blocks that are hosting story-times, writing workshops and Q&As with distinguished authors.

One highly-anticipated visitor is Viet Thanh Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American author best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer.”

Former Publishers Weekly Superstar Jennifer Baker, Kann chef Gregory Gourdet and “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” illustrator Nikkolas Smith were also announced as authors and presenters for the festival.

“Portland Book Festival’s programming this year reaffirms and expands our commitment to community and invites a diverse, intergenerational audience to engage around literature in ways that inspire conversation, understanding, and joy,” “Literary Arts Executive Director Andrew Proctor said of the lineup.

Portland Book Festival passes are on sale now, starting at $15 for general admission.

Literary Arts offers additional ticketing options for guests who want to attend the featured author talks or the Friday Night Book Market.