PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace are blocking the Burnside Bridge Thursday afternoon and say they will continue to block it until approximately 5:30 p.m. to call attention to demands for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest is taking place on the eighth night of Hanukkah.

“As the Jewish grandchild of a Holocaust survivor whose extended family was destroyed, it is with horror and fury that I witness the destruction of entire Palestinian families and cities, paid for with our taxes,” Rocky Cohen, local Jewish community member and action participant, said in a statement about the protest. “Jewish safety and Palestinian liberation are not contradictions, no one is free until we are all free. Never Again means never again for everyone.”

