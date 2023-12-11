PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek gathered with Portland city leaders Monday to address the city’s economic future and the challenges it faces.

The task force, headed by Governor Tina Kotek and Co-Chair Dan McMillan and comprised of elected officials as well as local business and community leaders, came out with a list of 10 concrete solutions to help push Portland forward.

In a press release Monday morning, Kotek shared the full list of solutions and shared that they use the city’s strengths to give the best chance for success.

“We have a set of concrete recommendations, some the first of their kind, others that tap into Portland’s strengths in innovation, collaboration, art, and culture,” said Kotek. “The reward for a strong start is more work. I am committed to this effort and excited to see this work unfold.”

Co-Chair McMillan shared the importance of crossing gaps and forming partnerships to help improve the city.

“When I look at this list from our Task Force committees, I see a set of refreshing, bold solutions that are smarter, stronger, and will be more effective than what any one person or governmental entity could achieve alone,” McMillan said. “When the Governor and I convened the task force in late summer, it was under the theory that Portland’s challenges don’t solely rest on the shoulders of government, community, or business and that you need diverse, and sometimes unlikely, partnerships to get big things done. I believe we have proven our theory and we’re eager to move into implementation.”

The list of recommendations includes focusing on the city’s ongoing drug crisis, the homelessness crisis, law enforcement response times and providing tax relief to Portlanders.

Read the full list of recommendations below: