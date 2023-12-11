PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek gathered with Portland city leaders Monday to address the city’s economic future and the challenges it faces.
The task force, headed by Governor Tina Kotek and Co-Chair Dan McMillan and comprised of elected officials as well as local business and community leaders, came out with a list of 10 concrete solutions to help push Portland forward.
In a press release Monday morning, Kotek shared the full list of solutions and shared that they use the city’s strengths to give the best chance for success.
“We have a set of concrete recommendations, some the first of their kind, others that tap into Portland’s strengths in innovation, collaboration, art, and culture,” said Kotek. “The reward for a strong start is more work. I am committed to this effort and excited to see this work unfold.”
Co-Chair McMillan shared the importance of crossing gaps and forming partnerships to help improve the city.
“When I look at this list from our Task Force committees, I see a set of refreshing, bold solutions that are smarter, stronger, and will be more effective than what any one person or governmental entity could achieve alone,” McMillan said. “When the Governor and I convened the task force in late summer, it was under the theory that Portland’s challenges don’t solely rest on the shoulders of government, community, or business and that you need diverse, and sometimes unlikely, partnerships to get big things done. I believe we have proven our theory and we’re eager to move into implementation.”
The list of recommendations includes focusing on the city’s ongoing drug crisis, the homelessness crisis, law enforcement response times and providing tax relief to Portlanders.
Read the full list of recommendations below:
- Declare a tri-government fentanyl emergency.
- Ban the public use of controlled substances and reduce barriers to prosecuting drug delivery.
- Ramp up existing infrastructure for effective and speedy implementation of a Public Use Ban, pending legislative approval.
- Focus on peer-delivered services and street outreach workers in the Central City.
- Increase safe and accessible options for unsheltered people.
- Expand Central City’s homeless shelter capacity.
- Further elevate law enforcement response in the Central City.
- Clean up the city
- Bring down the 2020-era fences and plywood.
- Declare a moratorium on new taxes and offer targeted tax relief.