Portland Century Relay kicks off 2nd year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A free running tour relay race around Portland is happening for the second year in a row.
Portlander Audrey Goldfarb organizes the Portland Century Relay, a 100 mile race through Portland destinations. It kicks off at sunrise on June 19 and ends around sunset.
Each team consists of 10 people and each person runs 5 miles, twice.
The race starts at 5:21 a.m. the Vera Katz statue on the Eastbank Esplanade and ends around sunset at the Hawthorne Food Carts, 1204 SE Hawthorne Blvd.
It’s free to participate – email AudrealityPortland@Gmail.com to sign up.