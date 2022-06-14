Portland voters would have final say in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For months, the Portland Charter Commission has gathered information, held meetings, asked and answered questions and moved the process along regarding a significant change to Portland’s form of government and elections.

Now they will take the final vote, and if it’s approved, the residents of Portland will have their say in the November election.

The Charter Commission will hold a meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on a package of reforms with 3 major changes:

Allowing voters to rank candidates in order of their preference, using ranked choice voting

Four new geographic districts with three members elected to represent each district, expanding the city council to a total of 12 members

A city council that focuses on setting policy and a mayor elected citywide to run the city’s day-to-day operations, with the help of a professional city administrator

There are 20 members on the Portland Charter Commission. If Tuesday night’s vote is a super-majority, the commission will “review timeline to November election, including ballot measure filing, public education, and political activities restrictions.”

But if it’s not a super-majority vote, the commission will review options and discuss what comes next.

Portland is the only major city in the United States that still uses the city commission form of government.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.