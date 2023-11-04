PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Cider Company is getting ready for winter with two recent releases. One is brand-new, and the other a larger run of a fan favorite.

Cranberry Mule is their newest addition, which according to the company, offers “ripe cranberry flavors over subtle apple notes with bright, juicy lime and a hint of fresh ginger.” This is available in 12-ounce 6-packs through the end of 2023.

Santa’s Sauce, which the company says is a taproom favorite for almost a decade, is returning this winter in limited 16-ounce cans. It’s made with Northwest apples, and infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and a bit of cayenne pepper. The company suggests pairing it with turkey and sweet potatoes and its also “perfectly suited to holiday desserts like gingerbread, eggnog cheesecake, or apple pie ala mode.”

“A sparkling pint of cider is becoming the holiday beverage of choice for more and more people,” said Jared Moe, Vice President of Sales at Portland Cider Co. “Each of these releases are festive and fun, perfectly crafted to encourage folks to pick cider this season as they plan their winter holiday festivities.”

You can visit any of Portland Cider Company’s three taproom locations in the Portland Metro Area, including their new Westside Pub.