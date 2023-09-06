PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland city leaders voted in favor of a three-year deal with GardaWorld on Wednesday that will provide 24-hour security at the city’s five downtown parking garages.

The $6.3 million emergency ordinance funds security guards for the SmartPark, Heliport and streetcar facilities.

The vote comes after a pair of random attacks in late August in downtown Portland — including one in a city-owned garage.

Before Wednesday’s vote, Mayor Ted Wheeler clarified one goal of the increased security is to decrease the sale and use of fentanyl in the city-owned garages.

“That is driving a lot of our security concerns not only in the downtown area, but throughout the community and people are using the stairwells of our city-owned property to deal in, to use and fentanyl creates certain psychoses which lead to a lot of public safety problems in the community,” Wheeler said.

Security is scheduled to start on Sept. 30.