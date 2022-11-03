PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council made some big decisions Thursday night regarding the homeless crisis.

The council passed all five resolutions they were set to vote on, including a ban on unsanctioned camping. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was the sole no-vote on the camping ban.

All leaders voted unanimously to increase affordable housing, paid jobs for the homeless, mental health and addiction services, and a diversion program for the homeless.

Two noteworthy amendments came from Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

Rubio’s amendment to reduce the size of the sanction camps from holding 500 to 250 people was passed. Hardesty’s resolution to distribute the sanctioned camps evenly throughout Portland also passed.

“I want to reiterate that those Portlanders who are unhoused and living on the streets, deserve our understanding, compassion, and help. Our goal is to connect people to the services they need to get off and stay off the streets. Our resolutions acknowledge the reality in Portland and set direction on what we hope to achieve,” Mayor Wheeler said.

The council says they are going to work towards these aspirational goals within the next 18 months. The council will direct city bureaus and council offices to work together to develop a plan that identifies needed policy changes, investments, and public, nonprofit and private partnerships to greatly expand the number of available shelter slots as quickly as possible.