PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In an effort to revitalize downtown, Portland City Council unanimously passed a business tax incentive on Thursday to bring more businesses to the central city.

The tax credit, introduced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Carmen Rubio under an emergency ordinance, aims to boost foot traffic, small business spending and “accelerate Portland’s road to recovery” post-pandemic.

“We have acted in a number of ways to help Portland recover. But bolder action is needed right now to be responsive to the moment we are in,” Commissioner Rubio said. “Know that your city government is willing to consider a lot of things — in balance with maintaining the services people rely on every day. Ideas like incentivizing office lease renewals can help our most distressed areas of the central city and help surrounding businesses with increased foot traffic.”

To qualify for the tax credit, businesses must enter a new lease or extend a current lease for four years or more in central city neighborhoods including Downtown, Lower Albina, the Lloyd District and Old Town/Chinatown — areas that ECONorthwest determined were hit the hardest by the pandemic, Rubio’s office said.

The tax program also requires employees to work in office at least on a halftime basis and requires businesses to have at least 15 employees.

The tax credit will allow eligible business a credit for the full amount of business license tax owed in a year up to $250,000 per taxpayer over four subsequent years, Rubio’s office explained – noting the tax incentive program is capped at $25 million.

“This is a bold and unprecedented action to achieve significant positive economic impact and revitalize our city’s core. Our central city is our state’s economic engine, our community’s meeting place, our arts and culture hub, and a primary destination for many of our visitors. Alongside our safety and livability efforts to recover our central city, this program will continue to drive urgently needed vibrancy into the core of our community,” Wheeler said.

The tax credit comes one month after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek introduced the Central City Task Force, a near 50-member group of lawmakers — including Wheeler — and businesses aiming to revitalize Portland’s central city.

The Standard CEO Dan McMillan — who co-chairs the task force with Kotek — previously told KOIN 6 News that it will take a mix of businesses to help revamp downtown amid a 31% office vacancy rate.

“Visioning for what the city looks like in its purposes long term, I think, incorporates residences, incorporates services, incorporates dining and shopping as well as business. But I think the mix is going to need to change over time,” McMillan said.

He added, “I think about the history and the legacy that The Standard has in the city. Over a century, we’ve been providing community support and leadership here in the places where we do business work and play every day. And this is no different than the need that the city’s had over time. We’ve gone through a couple world wars, we’ve gone through the Great Depression, we’ve gone through the Great Recession, the pandemic, and the city’s in a place right now where we all need to band together and do some serious work.”