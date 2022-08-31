PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council plans to vote Wednesday on funding for more private security at city buildings.

The city council is considering spending $4.2 million on its private security budget in an effort to better secure public properties. With crime still on the rise, the council said it needs to beef up security at city buildings and properties.

The city already has a budget of about $10.5 million, so the city is looking to bump that budget up to about $15 million.

The city council is expected to vote on the new funds Wednesday morning. That council meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

KOIN 6 will update this article after the council meeting.