PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to ban the use of controlled substances like fentanyl within the city’s public spaces — if and when it has the power to do so.

Due to a preexisting state law (ORS 430.402), local governments within the state of Oregon lack the authority to prohibit the public consumption of controlled substances. While the emergency ordinance adopted by the city council Wednesday has no current effect on local drug-use laws, the ordinance would immediately go into effect if state lawmakers amend ORS 430.402, or if a court granted local governments that power.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced the ordinance Wednesday by praising the city council for working together on the ordinance.

“At a time when government is largely seen as highly divided, our actions stand in sharp contrast to that,” Wheeler said. “We’re here today as a united council to advocate for the betterment of our community.”

The Portland City Council on Sept. 6, 2023 (KOIN 6)

In response to this discrepancy between state and city law, the city council also unanimously passed a resolution that directs the city’s Office of Government Relations to work with the state legislature to find solutions for improving Portland’s health and public safety. One of the directives listed in the resolution is to work with state lawmakers to amend ORS 430.402 and “empower local governments to enact and enforce” laws related to the public consumption of controlled substances.

“Illustrating how important this issue is: The last time I saw somebody consuming what I believed to be fentanyl publicly on our streets was less than 5 minutes ago, 3 minutes from City Hall,” Wheeler said. “This is a significant issue and I hope the unified actions of the council today will certainly inspire our legislature to take this issue seriously.”

