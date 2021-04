PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sixty-seven campsites in Portland were cleared last week, according to the Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Program.

On Monday, a cleanup of Chapman Square was underway around 9 a.m.

Under the program, no personal belongings were taken. Crews also engaged with those living in the camps and collected garbage and biohazardous materials.

Dozens of sites are set to be cleaned this week, with dozens more identified for future cleanups.

More to come.