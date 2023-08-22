PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Lewis & Clark and Reed Colleges rank among the top universities in the U.S. for smoking weed, abstaining from religion and practicing liberal ideologies, a survey published by the Princeton Review shows.

The Princeton Review surveyed 165,000 college students in the U.S. about their campuses for its 2024 “Best 389 Colleges” publication. The publication used the data to organize colleges into 50 lists ranking the top 25 schools for various categories like “most politically active students,” “lots of Greek life,” and “students study the most.”

Lewis & Clark College took the top spot in the U.S. for “reefer madness” — a category based on students’ ratings for marijuana use at their schools. Reed College ranked 6th on the list.

“Schools that make it onto any of our 50 top 25 lists are those at which the surveyed students as a group indicated a very high consensus of opinion about that topic,” the Princeton Review stated in its methodology.

The local colleges shared high rankings in a number of categories, including “most liberal students” (Reed College #2, Lewis & Clark # 4), “least religious students” (Reed College #2, Lewis & Clark #3) and “most beautiful campus” (Lewis & Clark # 4, Reed College #14).

Reed College was also notably named the #1 “LGBTQ-friendly” campus in the U.S. Lewis & Clark College did not make the list.