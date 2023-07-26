PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Independent Salary Commission unveiled new salary proposals for elected officials ahead of the city’s charter reform taking effect in 2025.

The commission — which was established by the voter-approved charter reform — met Monday to discuss public feedback and three amendments to elected officials’ salaries, which will take effect in January 2025 when a new mayor, auditor and city council take office.

The commission proposed reducing floor salaries of the new 12-member city council from $142,404 to $133,207– taking medical benefits into account and removing out-of-pocket costs, according to the City of Portland.

Next, the group proposed removing cost-of-living increases and removing increased rates for a language differential.

Under the proposal, the mayor would earn $175,463 and the city auditor would make $168,758. According to the city, these salaries were based on market rates in cities of comparable size.

“The discussion of salaries is a personal topic that elicits strong feelings – and that’s why we are grateful for all the community feedback we’ve received that has helped us to arrive at a final decision,” said Salary Commission Co-Chair Rut Martinez-Alicea. “That feedback will also inform the next salary commission that will convene every two years after implementation. We celebrate this amended proposal and outcome as democracy in action, and we thank those Portlanders who let us know their thoughts.“

The commission will give its final report to the council on August 22.