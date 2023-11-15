The strike could start as early as February 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Faculty and educators at Portland Community College are warning of a possible strike, their union announced on Tuesday.

More than 700 members of the PCC Federation of Faculty and Academic Professionals have pledged to authorize a strike, which could begin as early as February 2024.

The federation says it has bargained with PCC since February 2023, and the two sides have agreed to mediation. The union wants the college to agree to cost of living increases, better job security, and protections from ever-increasing workloads.