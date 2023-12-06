PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you take some Texas, add some Guatemala and toss in some Oregon you’ll get the handiwork of a Portland distillery that is crafted, grown and sourced by Northwest women.

The story behind Freeland Spiritis begins with founder Jill Kuehler’s Texas roots, who grew up in her Memaw’s (grandmother’s) garden.

“Even though she never touched a drop of booze in her life, she now has a distillery named after her,” Kuehler told KOIN 6 News. “I really fell in love with food and agriculture and her garden.”

That love branched out to 2 years in Guatemala planting community gardens. Then she moved to Oregon where she made connections running a nonprofit farm.

Jill Kuehler (right) founded Freeland Spirits in Portland, with master distiller Molly Troupe (Courtesy photo)

“While I was there, I got to know my good friend Cory Carmen. She raises grass-fed beef out in Eastern Oregon and we became whiskey drinking buddies. And it was a fateful whiskey drinking night, drinking delicious bourbon. And Cory said, ‘I’ll grow it if you make it.’ And that was the birth of Freeland.”

There is a distillery and a tasting room where they make their bourbon, rye whiskey and gins. The shapes of the bottles they use have deep meaning, Kuehler said.

“The shape is like the rain of the Pacific Northwest, what makes our farms and our forests so verdant and also a nod to the Teardrop Lounge in Portland, one of the original cocktail bars that really put cocktails on the map in Portland,” she said. “And the owner was super supportive as I was getting started. So a little bit of a nod to the Teardrop Lounge. And then I like to think of the woman on the front. She’s holding up her stock of grain. I like to think of, like, if Memaw could have been anything she wanted in the world, a fully empowered woman. Really, it’s really for any woman who’s just really going for her dreams.”

Jill Kuehler founded Freeland Spirits in Portland (Courtesy photo)

Freeland Spirits is a business run by women, Kuehler hopes others will embrace that as they have with various partnerships such as with Sarah, the owner of Wolf Ceramics in Hood River who has custom-designed mugs for them.

Kuehler also explained what makes each spirit unique.

A bourbon needs to be made with at least 51% corn. Rye whiskly is similar and must be at least 51% rye. Gin need to have some amount of juniper, then all the botanicals are up to the person making it. That, she said. makes gin so fun to distill.