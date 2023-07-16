PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Health Department recently came under fire after announcing a harm reduction initiative to hand out tin foil, straws and smoking paraphernalia to people facing fentanyl addiction.

Spokesperson Sarah Dean confirmed to KOIN 6 News that city officials announced their plan to distribute the supplies in a PowerPoint presentation in late June. Facing backlash, on July 10, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said the county was reversing the initiative — saying the health department proceeded with the proposal without “proper implementation protocols.”

The announcement also led to a call to dissolve the City of Portland’s financial support for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which is run by Multnomah County. Portland previously considered pulling out before ultimately approving more than $43 million for the office and promising to re-visit the relationship in December.

“They should pull out because the Joint Office of Homeless Services is run by the county. The City of Portland has very little to say about the policy that the Joint Office pursues,” said Portland attorney John DiLorenzo of Davis, Wright, Tremaine.

DiLorenzo was also part of the lawsuit against the city, claiming tents and tarps the city handed out to people facing homelessness violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by blocking sidewalk access.

“One of the things we discovered during our last case about the sidewalks and people with disabilities is that the county is on a completely different path than the city. In fact, we didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when we discovered that it was the county that spent $2 million — taxpayer money — to put 10,000 tents and 60,000 tarps out on the sidewalks, which we then have to sue the city to clean up and that the city was spending $8 million right then and there to clean them up.”

In DiLorenzo’s view, the city would enable drug addiction by handing out drug paraphernalia and says the health department’s initiative wouldn’t help on the harm reduction front.

“I agree with the mayor, it’s just totally contrary to what the city is trying to accomplish and so why should the city be spending $40 million a year on that?” DiLorenzo questioned. “I don’t believe in handing out free needles either but at least you can justify that based on a policy of attempting to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A or Hepatitis B. You tell me, what harm passing out free tin foil and straws to facilitate the smoking of fentanyl is going to prevent,”

After the county said it reversed its plan, Multnomah County Director of Public Health Jessica Guernsey told KOIN 6 News their goal was to engage people facing addiction with county services.

“I think you’re focusing a lot on the supplies and what I’m focusing on is the means to engage people. We’ve seen a tremendous drop in engagement across our services with the introduction of illicit fentanyl and so we are adding these supplies as another means to engage people. If we don’t engage people, we don’t help them at all,” Guernsey said.

While he helped negotiate the ADA settlement with the city, DiLorenzo says he believes the city handled the negotiations in good faith.

“I was very impressed with the position the mayor and the city council took and the position the city attorney’s office took. Instead of slugging it out, which we could have done over a two- or three-year period in federal court, both parties wanted the problem solved,” DiLorenzo explained. “Everybody wanted to make the sidewalks available for people with disabilities who just want to live their lives.”

“Instead, they couldn’t as much buy a tube of toothpaste without having to co-mingle into the traffic or wheel through filth and debris and then have to try to figure out how to clean off their wheelchairs,” DiLorenzo added.

As the city grapples with a fentanyl addiction crisis, DiLorenzo says it’s possible to balance public safety and livability with compassion for people battling addiction.

“Compassion has sort of been lost in this debate, but we are compassionate about the people who are lost on our streets right now. In fact, every one of my clients in the ADA case wanted to make sure that we were advocating compassionate results…I do not regard the county’s policy, which allows people to just languish on the streets until they die of overdoses, to be a compassionate strategy.”