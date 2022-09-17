PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 30 years, area food producers have mingled with shoppers at the Portland Farmer’s Market.

The first Portland Farmers Market took place on June 13, 1992 and has grown into a multi-block event each Saturday at Portland State University.

For this even, there was a pop-up museum dedicated to the history of the market, cooking demonstrations and the always-popular musical performances.

“This market has been connecting local food producers with local consumers for 3 decades,” said Katy Kolker, Executive Director of the Portland Farmer’s Market. This week, as every week, “hundreds of vendors selling locally produced food, everything from fresh produce to prepared meals.”

Get the latest details at their website: PortlandFarmersMarket.org