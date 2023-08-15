PF&R has responded to 25 fire calls over the past two days, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As firefighters across the region battle both heat and fire – including a wildland fire in Clackamas County and structure fires in Portland – it becomes especially important for crews to take their own safety seriously.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the department has responded to 25 fire calls over the past two days. To mitigate risk, crews have two of their own “rehab units.” These units respond to crews’ largest calls on a normal day, but when the city reaches extreme temperatures, they send trucks out to as many fires as they can.

Just this week, PF&R’s rehab units have responded to several calls, including a second-alarm fire during the heat of the day on Monday and shed fire on Tuesday. Captain Shane Furrer said they see a third more fires on Red Flag Warning days.

“On a day when it’s 100 degrees, 20 percent humidity, we know we’re going to get fires,” he said. “When it’s hot like today, any call – a chief is automatically going to call for it.”

Firefighters also rotate when their air tanks run out – about every 20 or 30 minutes. The rehab unit trucks allow fire crews to check blood pressures, heart rates and other vital signs to ensure firefighters are able to jump back into the fire.

The firefighters also use jackets to keep the fire out and their body heat inside – making them extremely hot on a 100-degree day. On top of that, they typically carry axes, helmets, air tanks and boots — amounting to more than 50 pounds of gear.

“When we get on a fire we can be there for six eight hours, and guys get exhausted, so we just rotate guys through,” Furrer said. “We just want to keep the guys hydrated and get them ready to go back into the fire.”

Furrer told KOIN 6 the crew has been prepping since they saw the heat wave forecasted last week. When the call for a fire comes, the rehab units are stocked with air compressors to fill air tanks, water, Gatorade and snacks.

“And coffee makers,” Furrer said. “Those are important at two in the morning.”