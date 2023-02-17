PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two individuals were hospitalized after a basement fire burned a hole in the floor of a residence, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 800 block of SE Morrison St. just after 2:15 p.m. After confirming that there was a fire in the basement, crews began to search the home for additional occupants and pets, PF&R said. The hole crews found in the floor made the residence” very dangerous to be in.”

Both residents were able to get out of the house and were evaluated by Portland fire crews. They were eventually taken to Emanuel Hospital and are in stable condition, officials said.

There are no reported injuries to firefighters and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.