Portland Fire investigates 3 cars on fire at PPS admin building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue is investigating a scene in which three vehicles in an enclosed area of a Portland Public Schools administration building were on fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue Tweeted around 4:18 a.m. Saturday morning that they were on the scene where the fires took place, at 501 N Dixon Ave., and that the flames were quickly extinguished.

Though the building sprinkler system was activated, the fire did not extend into the structure, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fires are currently under investigation.

