PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has lights, sirens and a 500-gallon water tank, but what Portland Fire & Rescue’s newest fire engine doesn’t have is motor that runs entirely on diesel fuel.

On Monday, the city unveiled its first electric-powered fire engine at a “push-in” ceremony downtown. The Pierce Manufacturing Volterra fire engine is replacing the first Pierce fire apparatus the city purchased decades ago and will be the second Volterra to be used in the United States.

“The selection of Fire Station 1 aligns with our mission to lead the charge with environmental stewardship in the city of Portland. By placing the Volterra at this fire station, we are taking the first crucial step toward fulfilling the goals outlined in the city of Portland’s Climate Action Plan,” said City Commissioner Rene Gozalez at the push-in ceremony.

The 42,000-pound fire engine has the capacity to seat 6 firefighters and is for the most part identical to the rest of the diesel-powered fleet Portland Fire & Rescue uses.

However, the Volterra engine has the option to be zero-emission while operating on its onboard batteries. These batteries can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes by a charger that will be located at the fire station.

It has a diesel-powered backup engine it can rely on if the battery power runs out while the vehicle is in use. The combustion engine will only be used for backup power during extended emergency operations, Portland Fire & Rescue said.

“Portland has been on the forefront when it comes to their climate action goals and it really is trying to create a healthier environment and community,” said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone.

Another benefit of the electric fire engine is the fact that it will help reduce firefighter exposure to the carcinogenic toxins they encounter with diesel exhaust fumes. Research has shown these toxins can lead to cancer in firefighters.

“When someone shows up to work and puts on this uniform to get on a rig and go back into a station, it should be a safe place. They don’t need to be exposed to diesel exhaust,” Boone said.

She hopes the next generation of firefighters will not have to suffer as much from exposure to carcinogens as the generations before them.

The Volterra is also much quieter than diesel-powered fire engines.