PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.

The first fire, which was called in around 1:45 a.m., was a two-alarm blaze in North Portland.

Eight people were forced out of their home located near North Mississippi Avenue and North Shaver Street, according to PF&R. No one was reported injured.

Then, PF&R said its crews responded to a fire at a Southeast Portland building that was under construction.

When crews arrived to the blaze on Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, they said there were “heavy flames” on the second floor. Firefighters managed to quickly knock the blaze down.

PF&R said no one was displaced or hurt in this fire.

Firefighters are monitoring hotspots at the scene, while a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.