Smoke rises from the entrance of a Swan Island warehouse that caught fire on July 30, 2023. (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters extinguished a “challenging” warehouse fire on Swan Island in North Portland Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the scene of the fire at approximately 7:50 a.m. after a neighboring business reported flames coming from the building. Responding firefighters faced multiple challenges battling the fire, PF&R said. Firefighters initially had trouble accessing the burning warehouse. Once inside, they faced thick, black smoke and towering racks of flammable carpeting.

“There was a locked gate, and being a Sunday morning, nobody was there to let them in,” PF&R said. “The second challenge was that this was a large, non-sprinklered building full of high racks of carpeting and rubber matting.”

The scene of the Swan Island warehouse fire. (PF&R)

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to access the spreading flames.



Responding firefighters fought the fire from inside the building and from the roof. Firefighters opened a hole in the roof of the warehouse and used a hose to extinguish flames spreading to the rafters.

“This was a very dangerous fire that could have consumed the entire building if not for the strong work of all of the crews this morning,” PF&R said.

Firefighters are actively investigating the cause of the fire. Crews will remain on scene Sunday to prevent the fire from reigniting.