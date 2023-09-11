'We will not forget the sacrifice'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the eyes of the world were focused on New York City when the 9/11 terror attacks happened 22 years ago, Portland firefighters continue to feel a special kinship with those who responded to Ground Zero.

Nearly 3000 people died when 19 al-Qaida members hijacked 4 commercial airplanes, sending 2 into the Twin Towers and another into the Pentago. The fourth crashed in a field in western Pennsylvania.

Owen Cheevers, a firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue, said his uncle, Joe Jablondski, was a New York firefighter. He was on his way home when he turned around to help after the 9/11 attacks.

“He spent the next year of his life and more at the pile there; digging looking for his friends,” Cheevers told KOIN 6 News. “We will not forget the sacrifice that people died there made and the sacrifice so many made in staying there on Ground Zero.”

Lt. Mariya Fuge, a paramedic with PF&R, felt her call to duty.

“It’s about giving to others as a firefighter. That’s our creed to sacrifice to others,” Fuge said.

Senior Public Education Officer Kim Kosmas said Portland firefighters — and all firefighters — “keep pushing forward and doing what we do every single day and keep people safe.”

Many of those who spent time at Ground Zero are now suffering from 9/11-related illnesses from the chemicals, fumes and dust. At least 2000 people have died from these related illnesses. Last week, the New York firefighter union leaders said they added $600 million to a bill for access to care.

Firefighters here and around the country honor those who gave their lives on that fateful day.

“Let’s us remember the importance of unity in times of crisis and the strength of the human spirt,” said Portland Interim Fire Chief Ryan Gillespie.