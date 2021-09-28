Portland firefighters may receive bulletproof vests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city’s firefighters could soon be wearing bulletproof vests.

The local firefighter’s union said its members now encounter more and more threats when they respond to emergencies. Officials said firefighters have even been attacked and hurt at the scene.

The plan to get bulletproof vests has been in the works for years, according to the union, and they’re needed now more than ever.

“We have to be prepared for any and all threats,” said Vice President Isaac McLennan of Portland Fire Fighters Association Local 43. “We want to be there for the public — we have to protect ourselves in order to protect the public.”

He added that firefighters will still wait for Portland police to secure an active scene before they move in.