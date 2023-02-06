PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local activewear company is hosting a Galentine’s shopping event to support other women-owned businesses in the Portland area.

The Galentine’s event will be held at Handful Activewear’s Portland location on Southeast Talor Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. — offering deals, snacks and drinks while supporting local businesses.

Handful Activewear offers sportswear from sports bras to joggers that “supports you all day, every way so that you can grab life by the handful,” Handful Founder and CEO Jennifer Ferguson said.

Ferguson was inspired to launch the business after the fitness trainer of 20 years says she was frustrated of having to sacrifice fashion and function in her workout gear.

“After searching in vain for products that could multitask as much as we do and have fashion and function and feel fabulous, I launched the OG Handful design to flatter, not flatten. So, all of our products have a hidden pocket, and the optional pad inside can be worn or not worn – it’s also an option for the one-in-eight still getting diagnosed with breast cancer,” Ferguson explained.

Looking to the Galentine’s Day event, Ferguson says it’s about “women supporting women, literally and figuratively, and that’s what we’re all about.”

Handful Activewear Marketing Manager, Lindsay Duus, added “obviously, it’s a fun event, but we also have the opportunity just to network and get to know other awesome women.”