PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An organization advocating for Portland’s independent music scene, is calling on supporters to help shape the city’s cultural plan by including the music community with the Our Creative Future Project.

MusicPortland represents nearly 10,000 acts along with hundreds of venues and music businesses, according to Meara McLaughlin, MusicPortland executive director.

McLaughlin says the Portland music scene needs more overt protection, noting the Creative Future Project is focused on engaging culture in the city’s decisions.

“The city has, through the years, created a cultural plan that now helps to direct city leaders and consider culture in the context of policy and decision-making. What it has never done before is to include the popular music sector,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin characterized Portland’s independent music scene as “anti-corporate,” and “where the next big thing comes from,” highlighting local artists like Esperanza Spalding, The Decemberists and Portugal. The Man.

MusicPortland is holding two forums for community members to voice their support. An in-person forum focusing on independent musicians and venue owners will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Show Bar at Revolution Hall.

A virtual forum for artists and creatives will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 24 on Zoom.