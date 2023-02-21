PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sidewalks in front of Joni Wilson’s Southeast Portland home are in need of repair. Tree roots have likely pushed up sections of the sidewalk that also shows other signs of wear and tear.

Wilson recently received a letter from the Portland Bureau of Transportation — the bureau that oversees sidewalk repair — that told her she has 6 months to repair the sidewalks. The city would do the repairs for just over $20,000, but also told her she could do it herself or get a contractor.

Joni Wilson was slapped with a $20,000 sidewalk repair bill at her SE Portland home, February 21, 2023 (KOIN)

Wilson, though, said there is no way she can come up with this amount of money, which is about half her yearly income.

Portland city code is clear: Sidewalk repair is the homeowner’s responsibility.

PBOT officials told KOIN 6 News they do not go around targeting homeowners. They respond to complaints that come in and they encourage homeowners to have the city come out after getting a repair notice. They can offer suggestions on what the minimum work is that needs to be done to get in compliance, and the city also offers loans if they do the work.

If a homeowner doesn’t make the repair, the city will — and place a lien on your property.

One thing that worked in Wilson’s favor, though: the notice she got was for a 6-month timeline to repair. That was a pandemic-related timeframe. City code now states homeowners have 60 days to fix the sidewalk.

City officials will honor the 6 months they gave Joni Wilson.