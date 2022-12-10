PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In response to the influx of respiratory viruses spreading around Oregon, Portland Metro Hospitals announced they are beginning crisis standards of care.

The surge of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 cases in Oregon is putting a strain on hospitals, so these emergency crisis standards are seeking to prepare hospitals to receive as many patients as possible, officials announced.

The standards include regional hospitals, including OHSU, Providence, Legacy and Kaiser Permanente, working together to provide beds when needed.

It also includes the possibility of some surgeries being postponed to make room for more patients.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, these standards will help ensure access to hospitals both for the local community and for rural communities in need of transfers.

The OHA says crisis standards are activated when patient resources are “severely limited,” the number of patients exceeds capacity and there is no option to transfer patients elsewhere.

OHSU is urging people to practice similar safety measures as during the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks indoors, frequently washing hands, and disinfecting surfaces.