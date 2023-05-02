PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man’s pandemic hobby has now turned into an award-winning hot sauce business after Tortuga Gordo received two Good Food awards in April for their signature fermented sauces.

“A lot of hot sauces will try to blow your face off, that’s not what we’re all about. We’re all about super intense flavor-forward products,” Tortuga Gordo owner Taelyn Lang said.

Their award-winning sauces include the Green Cobra — made with jalapenos, ginger, scallions and garlic — and their jerk-style sauce Rotton Jerk, made with habaneros fermented with pineapple, onions and carrots, pepper, cinnamon and allspice.

Tortuga Gordo is available at Market of Choice, World Foods, Bodega PDX and local food co-ops.