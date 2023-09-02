PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The Portland Housing Bureau has released $28.8 million to fill funding gaps in permit-ready multifamily projects to help the the goals for the city’s share of the Metro Affordable Housing Bond, especially those for extremely-low income units restricted at 30% of Area Median Income and Permanent Supportive Housing units for the chronically homeless.

The Metro Bond Opportunity “Last Gap” Solicitation announced by the bureau on Aug. 30 also includes financing from Metro’s Supportive Services Housing measure, Multnomah County’s General Fund, the Portland Clean Energy Fund, and rent support vouchers from Home Forward. According to the bureau, the funds are expected to bring at least 400 affordable homes — new or acquired — to the market, as much as possible on a faster timeline than traditional investments in affordable housing.

“This funding opportunity represents a significant, innovative partnership between the City of Portland and Multnomah County to address our region’s housing affordability crisis,” said Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the bureau. “This type of creative collaboration across agencies and jurisdictions is exactly what our city and our region need to urgently and equitably address the housing crisis. I look forward to seeing the proposals for these funds come to fruition.”

“This is the type of City-County partnership we need more of to respond to our housing crisis,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, who advocated for one-time county funds to be used for such a partnership. “By asking for innovative ideas and cutting red tape, we can get these projects over the finish line and make an immediate impact.”

The announcement said planned projects may be eligible if they are permit-ready but in need of additional capital. Because of the county’s $9.75 million capital investment, some projects already under construction or near completion may also be eligible.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

