Out of all of the categories, Portland got the highest score for remote work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent analysis has named Portland, “The City That Works”, among the top cities with the best work-life balance for their working residents.

The analysis was conducted by CoworkingCafe, an online platform that shares information on coworking spaces across the country. The platform’s list of Top 20 Cities for Work/Life Balance & Mental Health was compiled after analyzing the economic, cultural, infrastructural, and psychological metrics of the U.S.’s most populated cities.

Here were the top five cities for the best work-life balance.

Minneapolis, MN Madison, WI Lincoln, NE Raleigh, NC Des Moines, IA

Overall, Portland ranked at No. 13 out of the top 20 cities and had a score of 69.4 points out of 100.

The Rose City performed the best in the remote work category, with a score of 91 points. CoworkingCafe used the U.S. Census Bureau’s report on remote workers to determine this score.

Portland’s second-best results were in the mental health category, in which it earned a score of 87 points. The mental health score was determined by factors including average weekly work hours reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and the number of recreational amenities reported by The Trust for Public Land’s public database.

However, Portland didn’t rank the best for its affordability or for its commuting options. Both the affordability and commute scores were just 41 points. These categories fell flat due to factors such as Portland’s cost of living and average commute-to-work times.

Portland was the only Pacific Northwest city to make the list. According to CoworkingCafe, mid-sized Midwestern cities are the best places for work-life balance.