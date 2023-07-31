The survey, done with PSU, has a margin of error of 1.33%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A citywide survey undertaken by the City of Portland showed residents are most concerned with homelessness, the cost of living and safety.

The results of the survey, done in partnership with Portland State University, were released Monday afternoon by the city officials. The survey was distributed in such a manner to make sure “specific communities that are commonly underrepresented” were included in the survey, officials said.

Executive Summary: The 2022 Portland Insights survey

Homelessness topped the general topics respondents mentioned, with 44.5% listing it as the city’s greatest challenge. Almost half — 49.5% — said the city should use its budget to fund affordable housing and homeless services.

Nearly half of those who responded, 44.7%, either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” that Portland residents can succeed and thrive regardless of their identity.

The reasons people moved away from Portland were somewhat evenly split. A total of 37.3% said they moved to find a more affordable home, while 34.3% moved to be closer to work, school or friends. However, nearly half (48.3%) said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” living in Portland. Another 35.8% were either “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.”

The biggest area of displeasure was with how clean Portland’s public spaces are. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73.6%) said they were “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.” But people were fine with how the parks and natural areas looked, with 64.7% saying they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied.”

There was a real day/night split in how people felt about walking in the city. The vast majority, 74.2%, said they felt safe in the day in their own neighborhood but 72.1% did not feel safe walking in the central city at night.

Nearly twice as many people (47.6% to 26.9%) said they could find a job in Portland that paid enough to support them or their family. About a third of respondents knew about the Small Business Support Programs and the Job Training Programs that are available.

Views on City Government

Asked if the City of Portland’s government was effective, half the respondents “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” while just less than one-quarter “agreed” or “strongly agreed.”

About a third of people said they did not know how to contact City Hall easily, and about a third said it was “difficult” or “very difficult.” Just over 10% said it was “easy” or “very easy.”

City officials said they plan to conduct this survey biannually.

Full Report: The 2022 Portland Insights survey

This survey was distributed randomly to a sample of 20,000 single and multifamily homes. People 16 years and older were eligible to complete the survey.

At the end, 5290 completed surveys were received, which “resulted in a random household survery response rate of 17.7%.”

Officials said the survey has a margin of error of 1.33%.

