They say the improvements will “dramatically” lower energy demand by 83%.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Portland International Airport expanding in the last couple of years, officials hope an influx of federal funds will help the airport lower its carbon emissions.

According to a press release, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, along with Congressman Earl Blumenauer announced that PDX will be awarded $18.4M from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for advances to heating and cooling systems.

“Portland’s airport has grown so much in the past few years—in size, overall use and in sustainability practices,” Wyden said. ”The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I am proud to have supported makes this essential investment in the infrastructure at the airport for more effective heating and cooling in line with urgent nationwide goals to tackle the climate crisis head-on by lowering carbon emissions.”

The airport will use the millions to install a new heat pump, replace old chillers and boilers that up to 50 years old, added the announcement. According to officials, the project’s goal is to be zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Major investments in efficient, cost-saving, and climate friendly improvements at PDX is win-win for Portland and the State of Oregon,” Merkley said. “Transitioning to clean heat pumps isn’t just good for our present, it’s good for our future by getting us closer to zero carbon emissions by 2050. This is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at work.”

Blumenauer said Portland has been a leader in sustainable infrastructure and how the city’s airport and an “important” reflection of this legacy.

“I was proud to lead the Oregon delegation in securing $18.4 million dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to increase the efficacy, sustainability and resilience of our airport,” said Blumenauer. “This historic investment is not just good for our community, but our climate.”

As for PDX, the airport says it appreciates the Oregon Congressional Delegation’s support of this grant.

“We remain firmly committed to a low-carbon future,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold. “The federal funds for this new system – which will improve the energy efficiency of PDX and significantly reduce the environmental impact of our new upgraded airport – will help us fully achieve our vision of a more sustainable and equitable PDX.”